LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $41,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,189,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 93,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.24.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.