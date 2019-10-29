Macerich (MAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Macerich has set its FY19 guidance at $3.50 to $3.58 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $3.50-3.58 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.18 million. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Macerich to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MAC opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77. Macerich has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $560,903.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 284,095 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,444.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 284,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,899.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,094. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

