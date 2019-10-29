Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 553.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7,455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

