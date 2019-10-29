Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru Sells 229,296 Shares

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 229,296 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $3,047,343.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 59,414 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $773,570.28.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $983,246.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 98,204 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $1,203,981.04.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. 451,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,129. The company has a market cap of $454.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 563,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

