MAI Capital Management Cuts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $235.62. 924,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,794. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

