MAI Capital Management Sells 1,217 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,174,295.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,551 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,947. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.49. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $149.24 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

