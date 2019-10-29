MAI Capital Management Sells 15,089 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,531,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 57,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Bank of America by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. 26,879,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,540,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

