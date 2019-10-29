MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,453.67.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $27.66 on Tuesday, hitting $1,262.34. The company had a trading volume of 93,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,277. The firm has a market cap of $877.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,228.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,176.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,349. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

