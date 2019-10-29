MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,441 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 5,134,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

