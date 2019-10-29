MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.0% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.4% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,777. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

