MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.98. 2,580,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,419. The company has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.22. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.