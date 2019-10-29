MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,867,863,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,256,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,440,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,455,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $373.57. 36,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

