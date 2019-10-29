Mallinckrodt (MNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Mallinckrodt to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Mallinckrodt has set its FY 2019 guidance at $8.40-8.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $8.40-8.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mallinckrodt to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MNK opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.48. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

