Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $113.50 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up about 9.0% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $113,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 641,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,970,000 after buying an additional 300,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1,201.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,465,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,459,000 after buying an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.10.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.28. 98,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.54. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $148.90. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

