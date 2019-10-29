Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $9.84 Million Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd cut its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,500 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for 0.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 3.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 97,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 608,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,434,044. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

