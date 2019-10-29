MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.54 Million

Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce sales of $127.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.61 million and the lowest is $123.16 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $112.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $509.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.74 million to $515.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $583.10 million, with estimates ranging from $566.41 million to $603.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on MarketAxess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.67.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares in the company, valued at $365,560,247.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $955,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $4,779,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.49. 173,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,314. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $199.04 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.35 and its 200 day moving average is $330.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 9.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.14.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.