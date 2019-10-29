Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Marriott International reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $144.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

