Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.16. 1,083,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.28. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $153.54 and a 12-month high of $275.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.09.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

