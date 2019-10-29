Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Update

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,100 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 618,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

DOOR stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. 82,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,034. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). Masonite International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

