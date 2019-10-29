Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Cut by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,102,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,329,219,161.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,920 shares of company stock worth $34,871,273. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,653. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $274.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

