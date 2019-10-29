Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.8% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after buying an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65.9% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,833,000 after buying an additional 1,744,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,906,000 after buying an additional 1,691,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,576,000 after buying an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $275.02. 2,033,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,653. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.56. The stock has a market cap of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total value of $6,665,359.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at $31,329,219,161.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,920 shares of company stock worth $34,871,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

