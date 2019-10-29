Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MA traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $274.29. 4,622,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.41 and a 200 day moving average of $265.74. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69. The company has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total value of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,920 shares of company stock worth $34,871,273 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

