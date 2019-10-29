Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $20.35 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,579 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 129.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 143,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,851. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

ABBV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,363. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

