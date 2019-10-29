Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,153. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.89 and a fifty-two week high of $165.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.94.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7434 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

