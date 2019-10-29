Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $112,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 76,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 272.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 83,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter.

ULST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,222. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $40.45.

