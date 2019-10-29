Maxcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $248,492.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $248,492.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00780399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033828 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00167159 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005492 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00071388 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003481 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

