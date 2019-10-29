Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.80. The stock had a trading volume of 277,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,419. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average is $207.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

