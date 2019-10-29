McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY 2019 guidance at $14.00-14.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $14.00-14.60 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCK stock opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.01. McKesson has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $153.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In related news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,988 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.33.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

