Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55.

Separately, Williams Capital upped their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

MDU stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,894. Mdu Resources Group has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

