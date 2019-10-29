Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $28.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,261.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,277. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $877.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,299.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,228.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,176.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,453.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

