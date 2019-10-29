Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,868.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

KMB stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.60. 69,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.