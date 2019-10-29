Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 17,321 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in 3M by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,343. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

