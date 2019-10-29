Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 65.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 257.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE C traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,548,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,987,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.