Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,045,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,243,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,908,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,751,000 after buying an additional 381,226 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,889,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,937,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,444,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $496.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.88. The stock had a trading volume of 45,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,896. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.56. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $470.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

