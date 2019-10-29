Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,664 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.9% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,743,000 after purchasing an additional 589,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. 4,236,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.