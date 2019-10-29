MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $868.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

MEDNAX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 587,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,027. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $104,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,821 shares in the company, valued at $329,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Fernandez purchased 64,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $1,392,766.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 164,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,010.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 90.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 269,468 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,401.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 138,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 35.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 262,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 69.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 166.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

