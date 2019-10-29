Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEDP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.25.

MEDP stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. 814,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,258. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. Medpace has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.14 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 307,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 60.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.