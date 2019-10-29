Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,701,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of SPWH opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $291.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.31 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

