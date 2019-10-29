Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 33,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quentin R. Hicks bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.47.

Shares of GPOR opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $487.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

