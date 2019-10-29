Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 49.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViaSat alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of VSAT opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 0.87. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViaSat news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $81,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 1,250 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $98,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,750 shares of company stock worth $2,017,388 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.