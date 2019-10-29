Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,041,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $687.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTS. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

