Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 99,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $23.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

STXB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

