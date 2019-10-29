Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. 1,494,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

