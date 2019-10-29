Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MLCO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CLSA set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,942. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

