Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Melcor REIT has a 12 month low of C$21.80 and a 12 month high of C$33.83.

