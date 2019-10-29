Melon (MLN) Price Reaches $4.38 on Major Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $886,423.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00046777 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bitsane.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00216396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.01485976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00114364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Radar Relay, Kraken, Bittrex and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

