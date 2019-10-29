Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $80.35, but opened at $82.20. Merck & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $85.10, with a volume of 15,060,152 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $210.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.