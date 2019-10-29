Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $176,000 in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGT. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 118.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of RGT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,327. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $55,990.00.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

