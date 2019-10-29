Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 56,046 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,046 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,224,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,636 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,111,000 after purchasing an additional 273,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,257 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,611,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.47. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $124.93 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $1.0907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

