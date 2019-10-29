Mero Currency (MRO) Market Capitalization Tops $14,020.00

Mero Currency (CURRENCY:MRO) traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Mero Currency has a market cap of $14,020.00 and $63.00 worth of Mero Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mero Currency has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mero Currency token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, Coinlim, DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00216861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.01494210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028192 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00114263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mero Currency Token Profile

Mero Currency’s total supply is 14,607,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,731,535 tokens. Mero Currency’s official Twitter account is @merocurrency. Mero Currency’s official website is www.merocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Mero Currency

Mero Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinlim, Mercatox, Altilly and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mero Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

